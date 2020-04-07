Global Mems Market Report : Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled MEMS Market (by sensor types (accelerometers, pressure sensors, gas sensors, humidity sensors, and gyro sensors), components (microsensors, microactuators, and microelectronics), application (physical, chemical, and biological and medical)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of MEMS. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure MEMS cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential MEMS growth factors.

The forecast MEMS Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, MEMS on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global MEMS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) is a technology that can be defined as miniaturization of a machine that has both mechanical and electronic components. MEMS has been identified as one of the most promising technologies for the 21st Century and has the potential to revolutionize both industrial and consumer products by combining silicon-based microelectronics with micromachining technology. MEMS can be found in systems ranging across automotive, medical, electronic, communication and defense applications. The commercial application of the MEMS includes sensor driven heating and cooling system for building management system and disposable pressure sensors for use in healthcare. MEMS devices are also found in projection displays and for micro positioners in data storage systems.

Increasing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearables drives the growth of the MEMS market. MEMS is not just about the miniaturization of mechanical components or making things out of silicon. MEMS is a manufacturing technology, a prototype for designing and creating complex mechanical devices and systems as well as their integrated electronics using batch fabrication techniques. In addition, the huge adoption of automation in industries and homes are strengthening the growth of the MEMS market. However, Lack of standardization in the fabrication process is relatively having a negative impact on the growth of the MEMS market. Furthermore, rising demand for connected devices to Implement IoT are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the MEMS market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the global MEMS market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the major market for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial verticals.

Market Segmentation by Components

The report on global MEMS market covers segments such as sensor types, components, and application. On the basis of sensor types, the global MEMS market is categorized into accelerometers, pressure sensors, gas sensors, humidity sensors, and gyro sensors. On the basis of components, the global MEMS market is categorized into microsensors, microactuators, and microelectronics. On the basis of application, the global MEMS market is categorized into physical, chemical, and biological and medical.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global MEMS market such as Infineon Technologies AG, Invensense, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., Panasonic Corp, Analog Devices, Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp.

