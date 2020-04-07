Global Radiation Dose Management Market 2018-2026: Landauer, Inc., Spectra AB, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, PACSHealth, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Radiation Dose Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on the radiation dose management market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. The global radiation dose management market report comprises a detailed elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments.



It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on products and services, modality, application and end user. An elaborated qualitative analysis of drivers and trends has been provided in the market overview section. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiation dose management market.

Based on products and services, the global radiation dose management market has been classified into software and services. The market segments have been analyzed based on the different radiation dose management solution and tools that are available in the market and widely utilized by healthcare organizations. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on modality, the market has been segregated into computed tomography, radiography and mammography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, nuclear medicine scans, and others. In term of application, the market has been bifurcated into oncology, cardiology, orthopedic, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on imaging system used in time of diagnosis, which type of disease are diagnosed, and imaging with radiation dose management and medical reimbursements. The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026.



The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. Based on end-user, the radiation dose management market has been split into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, research organizations, and others. The end-user segmentation has been done on the basis of purchase of radiation drug management system and solution, which is used for imaging diagnosis.

In terms of geography, the global radiation dose management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The report also profiles major players in the global radiation dose management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global radiation dose management market include Landauer, Inc., Spectra AB, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, PACSHealth, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and QAELUM NV.



