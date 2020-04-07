Global Solar Powered UAV Market Scenario, Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Solar Powered UAV Market” provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

According to Ameco Research, the Global Solar Powered UAV Market is projected to showcase approximately thriving CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2025

The “Global Solar Powered UAV Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Solar Powered UAV Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Solar Powered UAV Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Solar powered unmanned aerial vehicles, also termed as solar powered UAVs or solar powered drones, are airborne vehicles that utilize solar energy for propulsion.

The North America region also leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of deployments of UAVs in vulnerable regions.

This report focuses on Solar Powered UAV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Powered UAV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AeroVironment

Airbus

Silent Falcon UAS Technologies

Sunbirds

Sunlight Photonics

Thales

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Fixed-wing UAV

rotorcraft UAV

Umbrella UAV Segment by Application

Defense

Commercial

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, Ameco Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Solar Powered UAV Market, by end-use in detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table Of Contents

Global Solar Powered UAV Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Solar Powered UAV Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Powered UAV

1.2 Solar Powered UAV Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fixed-wing UAV

1.2.3 rotorcraft UAV

1.2.4 Umbrella UAV

1.3 Solar Powered UAV Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Powered UAV Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Defense

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Solar Powered UAV Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Solar Powered UAV Market Size

1.5.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar Powered UAV Production (2014-2025) 2 Global Solar Powered UAV Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solar Powered UAV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solar Powered UAV Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Powered UAV Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solar Powered UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Powered UAV Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Powered UAV Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solar Powered UAV Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Solar Powered UAV Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Powered UAV Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Solar Powered UAV Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Powered UAV Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Solar Powered UAV Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Solar Powered UAV Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Solar Powered UAV Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Solar Powered UAV Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4 Global Solar Powered UAV Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solar Powered UAV Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solar Powered UAV Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Solar Powered UAV Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Solar Powered UAV Consumption (2014-2019) 5 Global Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solar Powered UAV Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Solar Powered UAV Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) 6 Global Solar Powered UAV Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Solar Powered UAV Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Powered UAV Business

7.1 AeroVironment

7.1.1 AeroVironment Solar Powered UAV Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Powered UAV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AeroVironment Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Airbus

7.2.1 Airbus Solar Powered UAV Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Powered UAV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Airbus Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Silent Falcon UAS Technologies

7.3.1 Silent Falcon UAS Technologies Solar Powered UAV Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Powered UAV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Silent Falcon UAS Technologies Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sunbirds

7.4.1 Sunbirds Solar Powered UAV Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Powered UAV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sunbirds Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sunlight Photonics

7.5.1 Sunlight Photonics Solar Powered UAV Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Powered UAV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sunlight Photonics Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Thales

7.6.1 Thales Solar Powered UAV Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solar Powered UAV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Thales Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Solar Powered UAV Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Powered UAV Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Powered UAV

8.4 Solar Powered UAV Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Solar Powered UAV Distributors List

9.3 Solar Powered UAV Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors 11 Global Solar Powered UAV Market Forecast

11.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Solar Powered UAV Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Solar Powered UAV Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Solar Powered UAV Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Solar Powered UAV Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Solar Powered UAV Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Solar Powered UAV Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Solar Powered UAV Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Solar Powered UAV Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Solar Powered UAV Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Solar Powered UAV Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 12 Research Findings and Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

