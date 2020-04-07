Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size & Share 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures By 2023: Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, National Beverage, Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Feb 2019, (New-York) – In this report, Research Reports Inc. covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Sports & Energy Drinks market for 2018-2023.Sports drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before and after training or competition, though their efficiency for that purpose has been questioned,particularly after exercise.
A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars, is to improve performance and endurance.
- Red Bull
- Monster
- Rockstar
- Pepsico
- Big Red
- Arizona
- National Beverage
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- Living Essentials Marketing
- Vital Pharmaceuticals
This study considers the Sports & Energy Drinks value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7: General energy drinks, Energy shots
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8: Age (<13) Age (13-21) Age (21-35) Age (>35)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.
To study and analyze the global Sports & Energy Drinks market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Sports & Energy Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sports & Energy Drinks players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sports & Energy Drinks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Sports & Energy Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Scope of the Report
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Global Sports & Energy Drinks by Players
Chapter 4: Sports & Energy Drinks by Regions
Chapter 5: Americas
Chapter 6: APAC
Chapter 7: Europe
Chapter 8: Middle East & Africa
Chapter 9: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter 10: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter 11: Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Forecast
Chapter 12: Key Players Analysis
Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion
