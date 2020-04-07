Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size & Share 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures By 2023: Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, National Beverage, Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Feb 2019, (New-York) – In this report, Research Reports Inc. covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Sports & Energy Drinks market for 2018-2023.Sports drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before and after training or competition, though their efficiency for that purpose has been questioned,particularly after exercise.

A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars, is to improve performance and endurance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports & Energy Drinks market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sports & Energy Drinks business, shared in Chapter 3. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Red Bull

Monster

Rockstar

Pepsico

Big Red

Arizona

National Beverage

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials Marketing

Vital Pharmaceuticals

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sports & Energy Drinks market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Sports & Energy Drinks value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7: General energy drinks, Energy shots

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8: Age (<13) Age (13-21) Age (21-35) Age (>35)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports & Energy Drinks market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Sports & Energy Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports & Energy Drinks players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports & Energy Drinks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sports & Energy Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Scope of the Report

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Global Sports & Energy Drinks by Players

Chapter 4: Sports & Energy Drinks by Regions

Chapter 5: Americas

Chapter 6: APAC

Chapter 7: Europe

Chapter 8: Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter 10: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter 11: Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Key Players Analysis

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

