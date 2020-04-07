Global Synchrophasor Market 2019| Analysis, Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2025

This report presents the worldwide Synchrophasor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1922747

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

ABB, GE Grid Solutions and Siemens Energy captured the top three revenue share spots in the Synchrophasor market in 2016. ABB dominated with 19.77 % revenue share, followed by GE Grid Solutions with 17.39% revenue share and Siemens Energy with 13.84% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of Synchrophasor will show upwards tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 4521 Units. Especially, in some emergence countries, such as India and Brazil among others, the synchrophasor installation capacity will present an upwards growth rate in the future, because of the national policy and the PMUs advantage than SCADA. The global average selling price will be around 74596 $/Unit in 2022.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems and the high entry, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The Synchrophasor market was valued at 96 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 440 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synchrophasor.

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-synchrophasor-market-insightsforecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens Energy

NR Electric

Arbiter Systems

Vizimax

Macrodyne

Synchrophasor Breakdown Data by Type

Synchrophasor

Type II

Synchrophasor Breakdown Data by Application

Power Station

Transforming Station

Others

Synchrophasor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Synchrophasor Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

…….

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1922747

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synchrophasor status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Synchrophasor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on Blogger at:https://marketreserch1.blogspot.com