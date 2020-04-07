Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Thermoplastic Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermoplastic Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermoplastic Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

AVANCO Group

DSM

DuPont

GKN Aerospace (Fokker Aerostructures)

Kingfa Science and Technology

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Lanxess

Premium AEROTEC GmbH

RTP

SABIC

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)

Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)

Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

Segment by Application

Aerospace/Aviation

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Sports

Medical

Automotive

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Thermoplastic Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Composites

1.2 Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)

1.2.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)

1.2.4 Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

1.2.5 Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

1.3 Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace/Aviation

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Sports

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Automotive

1.4 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thermoplastic Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoplastic Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thermoplastic Composites Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thermoplastic Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thermoplastic Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thermoplastic Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thermoplastic Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thermoplastic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thermoplastic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thermoplastic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thermoplastic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Composites Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AVANCO Group

7.2.1 AVANCO Group Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AVANCO Group Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DSM

7.3.1 DSM Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DSM Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DuPont Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GKN Aerospace (Fokker Aerostructures)

7.5.1 GKN Aerospace (Fokker Aerostructures) Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GKN Aerospace (Fokker Aerostructures) Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kingfa Science and Technology

7.6.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Koninklijke Ten Cate

7.7.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lanxess

7.8.1 Lanxess Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lanxess Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Premium AEROTEC GmbH

7.9.1 Premium AEROTEC GmbH Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Premium AEROTEC GmbH Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 RTP

7.10.1 RTP Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 RTP Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 SABIC

7.12 SGL Carbon

7.13 Solvay

8 Thermoplastic Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Composites

8.4 Thermoplastic Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Thermoplastic Composites Distributors List

9.3 Thermoplastic Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

