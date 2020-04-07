Global Wire And Cable Market Professional Survey Report -6, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Wire and Cable Market (by type (wire, and cable), voltage type (low voltage, medium and high voltage, and optical fiber cable), applications (power transmission and distribution, transport, data transmission, infrastructure, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Wire and Cable. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Wire and Cable cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Wire and Cable growth factors.

The forecast Wire and Cable Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Wire and Cable on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global wire and cable market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

People often use terms like wires and cables interchangeably. However, they are significantly different from each other. A wire is a single conductor strand or a group of conductor strands, sheathed in a jacket of insulation to prevent conductors from making unwanted contacts. Wires are generally used to carry electricity and telecommunications signals however, they can also be used for mechanical loads. While, a cable is, generally, two or more wires running together or bonded twisted or braided together. They are mostly insulated to offer better protection than just wires. Cables are largely employed in power transmission, and to carry electrical and telecommunications signals. Wires and cables is a highly fragmented market. In Low voltage segment wire manufacturing, a large number of local manufacturers dominates the market. This situation is prevalent in almost every region. While the power cable segment is a consolidated market that is dominated by a few large players as manufacturing of these cables is capital intensive and is to be designed according to the set standards and specifications.

Power cables are one of the major types of cables. These cables are used for the transmission and distribution of electricity. Installation of new cable lines and replacement of aging power cable lines to transmission loss is the key factor promoting growth in this market. With increasing urbanization, the demand for power cables has increased, as new cable lines have to be installed in order to provide electricity to consumers. Moreover, the demand for optical fiber is increasing. The fiber optic cables are used to transmit large data information. With growing bandwidth globally, the demand for the fiber optic cables is increasing. Moreover, increasing number of consumer appliances owing to rising disposable income and development of new appliances has driven the growth in the wires market. However, economic slowdown or political instability in any region can restrict or halt the new orders of power cables. This, in turn, can hamper the market growth of the wires and cables market. Advancements in manufacturing technologies in order to increase productivity and reduce the operating cost are the key areas focused by the leading players in the wires and cables market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the wires and cables market in the year 2017. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is primarily attributed owing to factors such as rural electrification and rapid urbanization. Besides this, increased renewable energy production and large automobile production are the factors facilitating the growth of wires and cables in this region. Besides this, Government initiatives to provide internet throughout the country has facilitated growth in the optical fiber cables. These aforementioned factors are responsible for driving growth in this region. Moreover, the regions like the Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to stable growth opportunities owing to recovery in economic condition.

Market Segmentation by Type

The report on the global wire and cable market cover segments such as type, voltage type, and applications. On the basis of type, the global wire and cable market is categorized into wire and cable. On the basis of voltage type, the global wire and cable market is categorized into low voltage, medium and high voltage, and optical fiber cable. On the basis of applications, the global wire and cable market is categorized into power transmission and distribution, transport, data transmission, infrastructure, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wire and cable market such as Hitachi Metals Ltd, Polycab Wires Private Limited, LS Cable & System Ltd, TPC Wire & Cable Corp, General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd, and Prysmian Group.

