Grid Scale Battery Storage Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2023

Grid Scale Battery Storage-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Grid Scale Battery Storage industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Grid Scale Battery Storage 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023

Main manufacturers/suppliers of Grid Scale Battery Storage worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Grid Scale Battery Storage Market status and development trend of Grid Scale Battery Storage by types and applications Cost and profit status of Grid Scale Battery Storage, and marketing status

Market growth drivers and challenges

The report segments the global Grid Scale Battery Storage market as:

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest APAC

Latin America

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Sodium-Based Batteries

Flow Batteries

Advanced Lead Acid Batteries

Other

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

NGK Insulators

Samsung

BYD

A123 Energy Solutions

GS Yuasa

Sumitomo Electric Industries

GE Energy

RedFlow Ltd

Ecoult

Flextronics

Aquion Energy

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 Overview of Grid Scale Battery Storage

1.1 Definition of Grid Scale Battery Storage in This Report

1.2 Commercial Types of Grid Scale Battery Storage

1.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.2.2 Sodium-Based Batteries

1.2.3 Flow Batteries

1.2.4 Advanced Lead Acid Batteries

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Downstream Application of Grid Scale Battery Storage

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Development History of Grid Scale Battery Storage

1.5 Market Status and Trend of Grid Scale Battery Storage 2013-2023

1.5.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

1.5.2 Regional Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

2.1 Market Development of Grid Scale Battery Storage 2013-2017

2.2 Production Market of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Regions

2.2.1 Production Volume of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Regions

2.2.2 Production Value of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Regions

2.3 Demand Market of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Regions

2.4 Production and Demand Status of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Regions

2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Regions 2013-2017

2.4.2 Import and Export Status of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Regions 2013-2017

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

3.1 Production Volume of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Types

3.2 Production Value of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Types

3.3 Market Forecast of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

4.1 Demand Volume of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Downstream Industry

4.2 Market Forecast of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Grid Scale Battery Storage

5.1 Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview

5.2 Grid Scale Battery Storage Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview

Chapter 6 Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

6.1 Production Volume of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Major Manufacturers

6.2 Production Value of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Major Manufacturers

6.3 Basic Information of Grid Scale Battery Storage by Major Manufacturers

6.3.1 Headquarters Location and Established Time of Grid Scale Battery Storage Major Manufacturer

6.3.2 Employees and Revenue Level of Grid Scale Battery Storage Major Manufacturer

6.4 Market Competition News and Trend

6.4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News

6.4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News

6.4.3 New Product Development and Launch

Chapter 7 Grid Scale Battery Storage Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

7.1 NGK Insulators

7.1.1 Company profile

7.1.2 Representative Grid Scale Battery Storage Product

7.1.3 Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of NGK Insulators

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Company profile

7.2.2 Representative Grid Scale Battery Storage Product

7.2.3 Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Samsung

7.3 BYD

7.3.1 Company profile

7.3.2 Representative Grid Scale Battery Storage Product

7.3.3 Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of BYD

7.4 A123 Energy Solutions

7.4.1 Company profile

7.4.2 Representative Grid Scale Battery Storage Product

7.4.3 Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of A123 Energy Solutions

7.5 GS Yuasa

7.5.1 Company profile

7.5.2 Representative Grid Scale Battery Storage Product

7.5.3 Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of GS Yuasa

Continued …

