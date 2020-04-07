Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Industry Analysis By Growth, Size, Share, Competitive Overview, Opportunities, Key Players, And Region With Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Hot Rolled Steel Coil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hot Rolled Steel Coil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Rolled Steel Coil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

JFE Steel Corporation

Ansteel Group

Tata Steel

Hesteel Group

POSCO

Nucor Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Shougang

Shagang Group

NLMK Group

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Maanshan Steel

United States Steel Corporation

Jianlong Group

Valin Steel Group

Steel Authority of RoW Limited

China Steel Corporation

Hyundai Steel

Jingye Steel

Gerdau

Anyang Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm)

Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness<3mm)

Segment by Application

Construction

Transport

Energy

Machinery

Other

Table of Contents

1 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot Rolled Steel Coil

1.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm)

1.2.3 Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness<3mm)

1.3 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Size

1.5.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production

3.4.1 North America Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production

3.5.1 Europe Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hot Rolled Steel Coil Business

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 China Baowu Steel Group

7.2.1 China Baowu Steel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 China Baowu Steel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JFE Steel Corporation

7.4.1 JFE Steel Corporation Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JFE Steel Corporation Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ansteel Group

7.5.1 Ansteel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ansteel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tata Steel

7.6.1 Tata Steel Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tata Steel Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hesteel Group

7.7.1 Hesteel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hesteel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 POSCO

7.8.1 POSCO Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 POSCO Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nucor Corporation

7.9.1 Nucor Corporation Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nucor Corporation Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Benxi Steel Group

7.10.1 Benxi Steel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Benxi Steel Group Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Shougang

7.12 Shagang Group

7.13 NLMK Group

7.14 ThyssenKrupp

7.15 JSW Steel Ltd

7.16 Maanshan Steel

7.17 United States Steel Corporation

7.18 Jianlong Group

7.19 Valin Steel Group

7.20 Steel Authority of RoW Limited

7.21 China Steel Corporation

7.22 Hyundai Steel

7.23 Jingye Steel

7.24 Gerdau

7.25 Anyang Group

8 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hot Rolled Steel Coil

8.4 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Distributors List

9.3 Hot Rolled Steel Coil Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Market Forecast

11.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Hot Rolled Steel Coil Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

