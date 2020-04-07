India Travel Market 2019 Shares, Trend and Growth Report to 2024

India Travel Market to Nordics will reach close to US$ 125 Million by the end of year 2024. With more than 1.25 Billion inhabitants and GDP increasing by more than 7% every year, India is the country that offers enormous potential to the outbound travel & tourism industry. Recognizing the importance of Indian Outbound Tourism market, foreign tourist boards are now leaving no stone turned to meet the growing demand of Indians that is by offering direct flights to Indian cuisines. India has now emerged as the world’s fastest growing outbound market and in absolute numbers it’s only next to China.

Numerous factors have contributed towards the growth of the Indian Outbound Tourism market, the most prevalent being: the increasing GDP, direct flight connectivity with low-cost carriers (LCCs), expanding middle class population and growing women business & senior travelers. Also, some of the industry keys driving factors include people’s ideas after watching movies (Bollywood & Hollywood), travel shows, recommendations from friends & family who visited that place or lived there. Owing to mentioned factors, it is believed that the Indian Travel market to Nordics will certainly hold a remarkable place in travel & tourism industry in the years to come.

Renub Research report titled “India Travel Market to Nordics, Tourist Numbers to Nordic Countries (Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Faroe Island, Aland) Purpose (Holiday, Business, VFR, Others), Accommodation (Hotels, Camping Sites, Rented Holiday Cottage, Friends & Relative, Others) Top Five Destination (USA, Thailand, United Kingdom, Singapore, China)” covers issues such as tourists visits, travelers’ behavior and patterns – destination choice, purpose of travel, mode of accommodation and spending. Also, the Report provides complete analysis of Indian Population (Working Size, Number of Middle class in India, Number of credit card in circulation, Indian outbound tourists to Europe).

By Purpose – Holiday/Leisure Accounts for the Maximum Market Share

The report studies travelers’ purposes by Holiday/Leisure, Business, Visiting Friends & Relatives (VFR) and Others. Holiday/Leisure accounts for the maximum market share. Sightseeing, shopping or relaxing are some of the key reasons influencing visitors to visit Nordic countries.

By Accommodations – Most Indians like to stay in Hotels and Similar Establishments

The report studies travelers’ mode of accommodations by Hotels, Camping Sites, Rented Holiday Cottage, Friends & Relative and Others. Hotels and similar establishments hold the top position as Indians prefer to have better comfort in terms of amenities and food while visiting abroad.

By Region – Talking of India Outbound Tourism to Nordic Countries; Sweden is most preferred

The report studies India Outbound Tourism of Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Faroe Island and Aland). Sweden is the most preferred destination by Indians visiting Nordic countries. Sweden’s rich history and culture as well as the surrounding nature and broad range of entertainments fascinate Indians to visit Sweden more than any other Nordic countries.

