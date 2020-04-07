IP Telephony Market – Rising Uptake of Softphones to Augur Well for the Growth

Some of the leading telecommunications and IP telephony providers are currently making efforts to offer advanced IP phones to consumers. By doing so these players aim for a strong footprint in the global IP telephony market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Moreover, cashing in on the latest technologies, several players are offering improved cloud-based telephony systems.

Besides this, collaborations are a part of strategic activities conducted by various companies to attain lead in the global IP telephony market. For instance, in May 2017, one of the prominent telecommunications service providers – Optus collaborated with Broadsoft, which specializes in cloud software, to provide improved cloud-based telephony systems for medium and small-sized businesses, which offer fixed line services and hybrid mobiles.

Large number of prominent IP telephony solution providers are based in the developed countries, however, they do have presence across developing countries too. In 2016, North America region held highest market share for IP telephony market closely followed by Asia Pacific. Multiple VoIP services and solutions providers in North America are teaming up to offer customers with advanced and innovative telecommunication solutions.

The early adoption of hosted telephony is helping North American market to generate highest revenue. In May 2017, Optus, a telecommunications service provider, collaborated with Broadsoft, a cloud software specialist. This collaboration was aimed at introduction of enhanced cloud based telephony system for small and medium sized business that offer hybrid mobiles and fixed line services.

The U.S. held highest market share of North America market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cloud technology and increasing penetration of softphones. In North America, due to the rapid advancements in technology in order to provide enhanced IP telephony services, the softphones segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36329

Multiple VoIP solutions and services providers from Europe are offering advanced feature-rich UCaaS services. Europe IP telephony market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. According to the estimates, UK contributed highest revenue share to total Europe IP telephony market in 2016 owing to the increasing adoption of VoIP services and innovations in hardware based IP phones. Major countries in Asia pacific are growing rapidly in terms of GDP. IP telephony market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.