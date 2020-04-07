Iso-Octene Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028

Introduction:

Iso-octene is a stable, colourless and organic chemical compound. It is widely used as a raw material in various industries for the synthesis of fine chemicals such as octyldiphenylamine, octylphenol, isodecyl alcohol and octylamine, among others.

During the dimerization of isobutylene, some of the molecules of n-butylene react with iso-butylene, which leads to the production of dimer compounds. Among these dimer compounds, those that have a di-isobutylene structure are called iso-octene. It has a higher octane number that is nearly equal to MTBE, a gasoline additive. However, the olefinic nature of this chemical compound is a major concern as it leads to hydrogenation, which results in the creation of iso-octane. Moreover, along with iso-octene, the dimerization of isobutylene results in the production of tetradecene, trimeric dodecene or pentapoly.

The iso-octane produced through the hydrogenation of iso-octene can be used as a fuel additive and chemical intermediate. The advantages of iso-octene and iso-octane include no sulphur, no olefin, no aroma and low vapour pressure, among others, owing to which these compounds are used as alternatives of MTBE.

Industrially, iso-octene has gained significant traction after the imposition of a ban on the usage of MTBE as a gasoline additive as it has several detrimental effects on the environment. At present, in the U.S., nearly 15% of the additives are blended with gasoline fuel, and this trend is expected to increase in the upcoming years. The growing preference for gasoline fuel that exhibits complete combustion characteristics, coupled with low emissions of pollutants, is among the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of additives such as octane improvers, cleaning additives and antifoaming agents, among others. In addition, the demand for fuel additives, such as iso-octene, is expected to increase over the forecast period to maintain the octane rating of gasoline fuel.

Moreover, the growing environment concerns and stringent government regulations in Europe and North America are among the major factors that are driving the global renewable iso-octene market. In addition, the requirement of low investment to transform an MTBE production line into an iso-octene line is expected to encourage the manufacturers of MTBE to enter into the iso-octene business.

Iso-Octene Market: Segmentation

Based on the functions, the global iso-octene market is segmented into:

Chemical Intermediates

Additives

On the basis of end use, the global iso-octene market is segmented into:

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Others

Iso-Octene Market: Regional Outlook

In North America and Europe, strict regulatory guidelines pertaining to the usage of gasoline are expected to be among the major factors driving the demand for iso-octene in these regions. The governments of various countries in Europe have planned to use around 10% of biofuels in the transportation sector, which is expected to boost the demand for fuel additives, such as iso-octene, over the forecast period.

Moreover, several countries, such Brazil, Malaysia and China, among others, are focusing on increasing the gasoline blending percentage, which is expected help to drive the demand for iso-octene in the near future. Significant growth in the transportation and chemical sectors in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and India, is also expected to fuel the demand for iso-octene over the forecast period. Furthermore, the APAC region is expected to exhibit healthy growth over the forecast period owing to recent government regulations regarding the blending of gasoline in emerging economies such as India, China, etc. Moreover, the Latin America iso-octene market is projected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Iso-Octene Market: Key Players

In the recent past, there has been an increase in the number of consolidations in the iso-octene manufacture industry. This can be mainly attributed to the efforts undertaken market players to boost the demand for and gain access to high-potential markets such as Asia Pacific as well as to enhance their presence in regions such as Europe and North America.