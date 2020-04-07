IT Infrastructure Management Tools Market Segments and Key Trends 2018-2028

Nowadays, with the increase in technological advancements, many companies of multiple industries are providing IT infrastructure to their employees and consumers with the help of IT infrastructure management tools. IT infrastructure is defined as a set of hardware, software, networks, facilities, (including all of the information technology related equipment), used to develop, test, deliver, monitor, control or support IT services. IT infrastructure management tools enable organizations to identify and resolve IT infrastructure problems before they can adversely affect critical business processes. The IT administrators can monitor IT performance and management solution for enterprise IT environments. IT administrators can control all aspects of the infrastructure including servers, applications, virtualization, network, storage – whether these components are deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, with the help of IT infrastructure management tools. With IT infrastructure management tools, every industry can set IT infrastructure for their companies to accomplish the efficiency to provide security.

IT Infrastructure management tools help enterprises to establish an IT infrastructure to manage day to day business operations. The IT infrastructure management tools help companies to ensure that the companies meet its return on investment target. The IT and software companies are more likely to adopt IT infrastructure management tools services from third-party service providers. Many IT infrastructure management tools service providers are offering devices, such as desktops, routers, server, racks, and storage devices to deliver the quality. With the help of optimized IT infrastructure, enterprises can develop quality products and services, which solidifies their presence in the market. Therefore, to develop such infrastructure, there is huge demand for IT infrastructure management tools.

Most of the companies use IT infrastructure management tools to maximize the security of their products and solutions. So, the companies use different techniques and devices of IT infrastructure management tools, such as IT firewall, packet-filtering firewalls, and proxy service firewall. IT infrastructure management tools are not only used to manage the IT infrastructure of the company, but it can also provide maximum security to the devices as well as software, which are installed in any organisation. Most of the companies are adopting IT infrastructure management tools to enhance their network security. The IT infrastructure management tools also provides security to the information of the companies.

Global IT Infrastructure Management Tools Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

New business entrants and well-settled organization in the retail, healthcare, telecommunication, banking, and financial services sectors are increasing the IT infrastructure management tools market. Since new entrants and well-settled organizations cannot take any risks, they take the help of IT infrastructure management tools. The IT infrastructure management tools provide accuracy, security, and developments. These are the few factors which are driving the IT infrastructure management tools market.

Challenges

The retail, banking and financial services industries are an essential field for IT infrastructure management tools implications. So, the impact of IT infrastructure management tool in an organization is the most common challenge. IT infrastructure management tools do not provide any control over the parameters of software, the customer has no control over the system processing its data, and a limited number of software solutions are offered in the form of SaaS. These are the few factors which may hinder the growth the of IT infrastructure management tools market.

Global IT Infrastructure Management Tools Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the IT Infrastructure Management Tools market on the basis of component:

Solution Hardware Software

Services

Segmentation of the IT Infrastructure Management Tools market on the basis of industry:

Retail

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Information technology

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Global IT Infrastructure Management Tools Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global IT infrastructure management tools market identified across the value chain includes: Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Inc, Microsoft Azure, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Google, 128 Technology, A10 Networks, Inc., Apstra, Barefoot Networks, Big Switch Networks, Inc., and Cisco Systems.

Global IT Infrastructure Management Tools Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the largest market share, owing to well-developed IT infrastructure management tools developing companies, and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies and solutions. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing IT infrastructure management tools market, owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

The IT Infrastructure Management Tools markets in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to an increase in the demand for security and infrastructure development.