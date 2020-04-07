Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global kidney dialysis equipment market. Increase in incidence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) & end stage renal disease (ESRD), rise in adoption of home dialysis, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements are key factors that are expected to drive the global kidney dialysis equipment market during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region.

The global kidney dialysis equipment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments, based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global kidney dialysis equipment market.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global kidney dialysis equipment market has been segmented into hemodialysis equipment and peritoneal equipment. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of end-user, the global kidney dialysis equipment market has been divided into in-center dialysis centers and home care settings. The segments have been analyzed based on health care infrastructure, government investment, and economic development in the regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global kidney dialysis equipment market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global kidney dialysis equipment market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, NxStage Medical, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and market share.

The global kidney dialysis equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by Product

Hemodialysis Equipment

Hemodialysis Dialysis Machine

Dialyzer

Blood Line Systems and Catheters

Concentrators and solutions

Peritoneal Equipment

Peritoneal Dialysis Machine

Concentrators and solutions

Catheters and Tubing

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by End-user

In – Center Dialysis Center

Home Care Settings

