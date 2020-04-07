Medical Pendant Market Forecast 2016-2026

The medical pendant systems provide appropriate positioning of medical equipment, terminal units, medical gas, specialty and electrical services. Medical pendant systems are mounted on the ceiling with the robust carcass system consisting of stainless steel flanges and supporting rods. Medical pendant is the compact system with various configurations to fulfill exact requirements of hospital. Medical pendants have various number of arms which can be help to accommodate all electrical services, medical gas, data communication services and facilitating equipment management. Incoming electrical and gas services from ceiling to minimize the cable clutter provide a safer and cleaner place for the movement and activity of medical professional teams. The movable arm of medical pendant system allows it to be located at exactly where it is most suitable for the operating team and these arms cover the requirement of any operation theatre. Medical pendants make medical tasks and procedures easier, while ensuring safety while placing monitoring equipment. Medical pendants are designed to maximize space in the operation theatre for operations and critical care areas to improve accessibility around the patient bed thereby enabling healthcare staff to deliver effective patient care.

Medical PendantMarket: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor for the growth of global medical pendant market is growing awareness in the healthcare professionals andrequirement of safe and low risk work space for medical staff. Medical pendant systems are highly useful in operation theatres or in intensive care unit. The growth of medical pendant market is primarily attributed to accurate and effective results in various application areas such as surgeries and endoscopy. Major factor which limits the growth of the global medical pendant market is high cost of medical pendant system setup and unavailability of skilled nursing staff.

Medical Pendant Market: Segmentation

Global medical pendantmarket is classified on the basis of product type, application and geography

Based on product type, the global medical pendant market is segmented into the following:

Fixed Pendants

Fixed Retractable Pendants

Single Arm Movable Pendant

Double Multi Arm Movable Pendant

Based on application, the global medical pendant market is segmented into the following:

Surgery

Endoscopy

Anaesthesia

Intensive care Units

Medical Pendant Market: Overview

Medical pendant systems are designed to remove standing devices from the operation floor around the patient bed. The unique design of medical pendant systems enables mounting of a number of medical devices in a compact space. The maximum range of movement enables quick, easy positioning of service and provides safety control while minimizing the infection risk. Medical pendant systems decrease the visual impact in the patient environment, increasing the capacity of equipment load and improving equipment access. Medical pendant systems allow various devices to be connected with it such as electrical supply, lighting, communication equipment, gas and liquid supply and rail system for installations of equipment. Medical pendant systems design enable different combinations and resources that fulfill the special needs and expectations of operating rooms in hospitals. Fixed Retractable Pendants and Double Multi Arm Movable Pendant product type segments are expected to register highest CAGRs in terms of value owing to faster adoption among the medical communities worldwide.

Medical Pendant Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global medical pendantsystem market is expected to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic region, global medical pendant systemmarket is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America held largest share in the global market of medical pendant systemfollowed by Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific owing to the need for increasing the standard of healthcare infrastructure coupled with substantial investments. The developing nations in APAC and MEA hold huge potential for growth in the global medical pendant systemmarket, due to the convenience it offers in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Medical Pendant Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in medical pendant systemsmarket are ELEKTRA HELLAS, Starkstrom, Ondal, Hipac, Beacon Medaes, Unicorn Medicals, Medilon, Uttam, Medimax, Brandon Medical.