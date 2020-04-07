Micro-Encapsulation Market Overview And SWOT Analysis by Players: Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Balchem

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation can also be used to enclose solids, liquids, or gases inside a micrometric wall made of hard or soft soluble film, in order to reduce dosing frequency and prevent the degradation of pharmaceuticals.

The key players covered in this study

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Balchem

Syngenta

BASF

Bayer

Royal Friesland Campina

LycoRed

Encapsys

Some materials like lipids and polymers, such as alginate, may be used as a mixture to trap the material of interest inside. Most microcapsules have pores with diameters between a few micrometers and a few millimeters. The coating materials generally used for coating are Ethyl cellulose, Polyvinyl alcohol, Gelatin and Sodium alginate.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spray

Emulsion

Dripping

Market segment by Application, split into

Foods & Beverages

Personal Care

Household Items

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceutical & Health Care

