Microscope Digital Cameras Market Size to Witness a Growth of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2027

According to the insightful market survey on microscope digital cameras, the global microscope digital cameras market is anticipated to grow at a high pace to register a robust 9.2% CAGR during the assessment period. During the 2017-2027 period, the global market is estimated to reach a market evaluation of about US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market: Segmental Insights

Global microscope digital cameras market is segmented by product type (biological microscope cameras, industrial microscope cameras), by sensor type (CMOS, CCD), by mount type (C mount, eyepiece mount/ocular mount), by end user (hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, clinics) and by region.

North America region shows high lucrativeness and is expected to dominate the global microscope digital cameras market during the forecast period with respect to high market valuation. This region is estimated to grow at a stellar growth rate to reach a valuation of about US$ 353.3 Mn by 2027 end. Japan region is expected to grow at the highest rate, a shade higher than North America to register a 10.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period

Biological microscope cameras segment by product type, is projected to register a higher CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period and is more likely to lead the global market by product type in terms of high market value

By mount type, C mount segment shows high potential as it grows at a comparatively high rate to reach a 9.4% CAGR and is likely to show dominance over eyepiece mount/ ocular mount segment. The C mount segment shows a market value almost seven times that of the eyepiece mount/ ocular mount segment

The CCD segment by sensor type is expected to lead the market with a high value share. The CMOS segment shows high growth rate to register a stellar CAGR of 11.3% throughout the assessment period

By end user, research laboratories (clinical and non-clinical) segment dominates the global market with a valuation of about US$ 645.7 Mn in 2027, growing at a robust growth rate. With respect to growth rate, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the period of forecast 2017-2027

Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market: Dynamics

Various factors favour the growth of the global microscope digital cameras market and the impact of these factors changes from region to region. Diverse application of microscope imaging technology, rising preference for CMOS and CCD, increasing penetration of international players through mergers, growing partnerships for direct distribution, higher spending on academic research along with focus on digital pathology, emergence of digitalization in the life science research, rising demand for microscopy cameras in scientific applications, new product innovations and launches, advancements in microscope digital cameras and rising laboratory automation are supporting the growth of the global microscope digital cameras market. However, factors such as premium pricing limiting market penetration ability, limited manufacturing facilities for microscope cameras, high equipment cost and entry barriers for small players to enter the consolidated market are posing growth restraints to the growth of the global microscope digital cameras market.

Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market: Competition Analysis

The global microscope digital cameras market has profiled key players such as Danaher Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Roper Technologies, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Basler AG, Guangzhou Micro-shot Technology Co., Ltd., BMS microscopes bv., and Euromex Microscopen bv.