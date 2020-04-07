Milk Protein Concentrate Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2016 – 2022

Milk protein concentrate is basically concentrated milk ingredient rich in milk proteins. Milk protein concentrate is widely available in the powdered form. Milk protein concentrate is skimmed milk powder with low lactose content. Ultrafiltration process is used to remove lactose from the milk powder. This Ultrafiltration process can be adjusted to deliver the wide range of milk protein concentrate. The milk protein concentrate application vary in different products depending on the protein content. Typically, milk protein concentrate with lower protein content is used as ingredients in cheese, soup and yogurt applications. However, milk protein concentrates with high protein content are used in various applications including beverages and dietary foods.

Global milk protein concentrate market is segmented on the basis application and region. Based on the application milk protein concentrate is segmented into nutritional beverages, infant formula, dietary products, frozen food, yogurts, bakery and confectionary. Of which nutritional beverages is expected to be the leading segment, followed by other segments owing to the health benefits associated with the consumption of nutritional beverages coupled with the rising consumer awareness related to the nutritional food products. However, dietary supplements segment, followed by the infant formula is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising infant population over the forecast period. Global milk protein concentrate market is segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

The global protein concentrate market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to the health benefits associated with the consumption of milk protein concentrate that are rich in protein content coupled with the rising consumer awareness related to the consumption of diet rich in protein content. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for the milk protein concentrate, followed by Europe over the forecast period. In North America, U.S. is the most dominating segment and is expected to contribute maximum revenue in the coming four to five years due to the relatively high consumption of milk products rich in protein content in U.S. However Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the next four to five years owing to the rising population and growing consumer preferences for the food products rich in nutritional content in countries such as India and China.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/7181

Major factors that are expected to fuel the market growth of milk protein concentrate market includes increasing number of health conscious consumers coupled with rising preferences of consumers to consume the food products that are high in protein content and low in calorie content. Another factor that is expected to drive the market growth of the milk protein concentrate is the increasing consumption of the sports nutrition that is rich protein concentrate by the health conscious consumers. A major factor that is expected to restraint the market growth of the milk protein concentrate is the lack of awareness among consumers related to the benefits associated with the consumption of milk protein concentrate in various emerging countries.

Major companies operating in milk protein concentrate market are Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Glanbia Nutritionals, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S Ltd., Lactalis Ingredients Ingredion Incorporated, and FrieslandCampina. Various companies operating in the milk protein concentrate market are adopting strategy to broaden its product portfolio by launching wide range of milk protein concentrate in order to cater to the growing and unmet needs of the consumers

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/7181