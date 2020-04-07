Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays and Nanotubes Market in-Depth Analysis, Growth Estimates, Challenges, Applications

The report addresses the global market for nanocomposites. Nanocomposites are a class of composites that have at least one component with nanoscale dimensions or structural features. This study, however, excludes certain materials (e.g., rubber, to which carbon black nanoparticles have been added) that technically fit the definition of nanocomposites but have been in commercial use for decades.

Report Includes:

– 119 data tables and 10 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for nanocomposites, nanoparticles, nanoclays, and nanotubes

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Details on nanocomposites that are in commercial use or under development, as well as associated technologies and relevant applications

– Information on the industry’s structure as well as about factors that will influence the long-term development of these markets

– Breakdowns of the market by share

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Agilent Technologies, Alps Electric Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, Foster Corp. and Evonik Industries AG

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

General Description

Definitions

Brief History of Nanocomposites

General Properties of Nanocomposites vs.Conventional Composites

Increased Tensile Strength, Modulus, and Heat Distortion Temperature

Color/Transparency

Conductivity

Flame Retardancy

Barrier Properties

Anticorrosive Properties

Types of Nanocomposites, Their Properties and Applications

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal-Containing Nanocomposites

Metal Oxide-Containing Nanocomposites

Nanobiocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

Chapter 4 Global Market for Nanocomposites

Summary

Nanocomposite Consumption by Country/Region

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Chapter 5 U.S. Market for Nanocomposites

Summary

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Detailed Market Projections

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites

Nanobiocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

Chapter 6 European Markets for Nanocomposites

Summary

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Detailed Market Projections

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

Chapter 7 Asia-Pacific Market for Nanocomposites

Summary

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Detailed Market Projections

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites

Nanobiocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

Chapter 8 Rest of World Markets for Nanocomposites and Industry Structure

Summary

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Suppliers

Market Shares

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

Patents by Type of Nanocomposite

Patent Holders

Individual Entities

Commercial vs. Other Types of Assignees

Nationality of Assignees

