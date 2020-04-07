Nasal Drug Delivery Market Overview And SWOT Analysis by Players: Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck

Nasal Drug Delivery is a route of administration in which drugs are insufflated through the nose. It can be a form of either topical administration or systemic administration, as the drugs thus locally delivered can go on to have either purely local or systemic effects. Nasal sprays are locally acting drugs such as decongestants for cold and allergy treatment, whose systemic effects are usually minimal.

The key players covered in this study

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi-Aventis

Merck

AptarGroup

Johnson & Johnson Services

GlaxoSmithKline

Becton Dickson & Company

The nasal cavity is covered by a thin mucosa which is well vascularised. Therefore, a drug molecule can be transferred quickly across the single epithelial cell layer directly to the systemic blood circulation without first-pass hepatic and intestinal metabolism. The effect is often reached within 5 min for smaller drug molecules. Nasal administration can therefore be used as an alternative to oral administration, by crushing or grinding tablets or capsules and snorting or sniffing the resulting powder, providing a rapid onset of effects.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drops

Sprays

Powder

Gels and Ointments

Market segment by Application, split into

Allergic And Non-allergic Rhinitis

Nose Congestion

Vaccination

