Nausea Medicine Market Overview And SWOT Analysis by Players: Merck, Sanofi, TESARO, Roche

Nausea is an unpleasant, diffuse sensation of unease and discomfort, often perceived as an urge to vomit. While not painful, it can be a debilitating symptom if prolonged, and has been described as placing discomfort on the chest, upper abdomen, or back of the throat.

Merck

Sanofi

TESARO

Roche

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Many pharmacologic medications are available for the treatment of nausea. There is no medication that is clearly superior to other medications for all cases of nausea. The choice of antiemetic medication may be based on the situation during which the person experiences nausea. For people with motion sickness and vertigo, antihistamines and anticholinergics such as meclizine and scopolamine are particularly effective. Nausea and vomiting associated with migraine headaches respond best to dopamine antagonists such as metoclopramide, prochlorperazine, and chlorpromazine. In cases of gastroenteritis, serotonin antagonists such as ondansetron were found to suppress nausea and vomiting, as well as reduce the need for IV fluid resuscitation.

Market size by Product

by Type

Antacids

Antagonists

Anti-Anxiety Drugs

Steroids

Cannabinoids

by Mode of Administration

IV

Tablets

by Indication

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Viral Gastroenteritis

Motion Sickness And Seasickness

Medication

Chemotherapy

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

