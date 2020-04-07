Next Imaging Technology Market Overview And SWOT Analysis by Players: Karl Storz, Olympus, Sony, Barco, Imaging Technology Solutions

Imaging technology is the application of materials and methods to create, preserve, or duplicate images. It has applications in electroncis, medical and industrial manchinary, etc. Medical imaging is the technique and process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues.

As a field of scientific investigation, medical imaging constitutes a sub-discipline of biomedical engineering, medical physics or medicine depending on the context: Research and development in the area of instrumentation, image acquisition (e.g., radiography), modeling and quantification are usually the preserve of biomedical engineering, medical physics, and computer science; Research into the application and interpretation of medical images is usually the preserve of radiology and the medical sub-discipline relevant to medical condition or area of medical science (neuroscience, cardiology, psychiatry, psychology, etc.) under investigation. Many of the techniques developed for medical imaging also have scientific and industrial applications.

Market analysis by product type

Optical

Radiography

Thermal

Scanning

Market analysis by market

Medical

Automotive

Surveillances

Civil engineering

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Imaging Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Imaging Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

