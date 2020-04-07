Nickel Base Alloy Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Nickel based alloys have nickel as the balancing metal. They can be alloyed with iron, chromium and molybdenum and are used in the high end of the corrosion scale, e.g. in the most aggressive parts in flue gas desulfurization units and other demanding applications. Nickel based alloys present high corrosion resistance properties in severe conditions. These grades are mainly used for Oil & Gas, Chemical and Power industries.