Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Description

Noise-Cancelling Headphones is a type of high performance headphones taking Active Noise Reduction Technology to reduce unwanted ambient sounds. This is distinct from passive headphones which, if they reduce ambient sounds at all, use techniques such as soundproofing.

In this report, Noise-Cancelling Headphones refer to Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

Scope of the Report:

At present, patent protection and technical barrier are the main negative factors for the development of this industry. Unfortunately, there exist many fake products especially in the developing countries. On the whole, there is no big growth in the industry of Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

At present, in global, the Noise-Cancelling Headphones industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Bose which accounted for approximately 23.83% of the global revenue of Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2017.

The worldwide market for Noise-Cancelling Headphones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 1560 million US$ in 2024, from 1050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Noise-Cancelling Headphones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bose

Sony

Sennheiser

Audio-Technica

Samsung(Harman Kardon)

AKG

Beats

Philips

Logitech UE

Plantronics

SYLLABLE

Monster

PHIATON

JVC

Klipsch

Grandsun

Xiaomi

Huawei

1more

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Exclusive Shop

Online Sales

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.2.2 Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarket

1.3.2 Exclusive Shop

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bose

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sony

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sennheiser

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sennheiser Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Audio-Technica

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Audio-Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Samsung(Harman Kardon)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 AKG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AKG Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Beats

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

