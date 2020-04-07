Organic Cocoa Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024

— Global Organic Cocoa Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Organic Cocoa Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 116 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report studies the Organic Cocoa market. Organic cocoa has many nutritional benefits such as more fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and many other minerals. Moreover it also contains antioxidants, which helps to protect skin. Organic cocoa also helps to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Organic cocoa is produced and processed through natural techniques such as crops rotation, biological crop protection, green manure and compost. On the one hand, implementing organic production and becoming certified can be expensive, especially for small holders, and the return on investment may not be high. On the other hand, it could increase yields and improve quality.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Organic Cocoa varied largely, from 2500 USD/MT to 3900 USD/MT. As an agricultural product, the price of Organic Cocoa is largely influenced by the weather and harvest.

The classification of Organic Cocoa includes Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder and Cocoa Butter. Cocoa Powder represent nearly 69.63% Market share, followed by Cocoa Liquor with market share of 21.06%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.31% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.32%.

The worldwide market for Organic Cocoa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3757796-global-organic-cocoa-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

This report focuses on the Organic Cocoa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Barry Callebaut

Olam

Cargill

SunOpta

Blommer

BT Cocoa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa Butter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3757796-global-organic-cocoa-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Organic Cocoa Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cocoa Liquor

1.2.2 Cocoa Powder

1.2.3 Cocoa Butter

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Confectionery

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Barry Callebaut

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Organic Cocoa Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Barry Callebaut Organic Cocoa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Olam

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Organic Cocoa Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Olam Organic Cocoa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cargill

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Organic Cocoa Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cargill Organic Cocoa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SunOpta

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Organic Cocoa Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SunOpta Organic Cocoa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Blommer

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Organic Cocoa Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Blommer Organic Cocoa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 BT Cocoa

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Organic Cocoa Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BT Cocoa Organic Cocoa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseguyReports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +44 208 133 9349