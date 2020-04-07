Paper Napkin Making Machine Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

With the expanding dispensable livelihoods and the changing ways of life of individuals, the market of paper napkins is likewise encountering colossal development regarding volume of utilization. The makers of paper napkins are presenting diverse assortments of paper napkins in the market in order to pull in more shoppers into getting them

Paper napkin is a kind of tissue paper that is used for cleaning the face or hands. Such type of paper napkins are absorbent, hygienic and small in size. With the increasing rate of urbanization and change of lifestyle, paper napkins are finding a great number of uses in all aspects of the daily lives of consumers. Paper napkins are increasingly used in restaurants, homes and other residential and commercial applications. The demand of paper napkins is steadily increasing with the changing dining habits of the consumers coupled with a rise in the consumption of fast food. In order to manufacture paper napkins, the rolls of tissue paper are supplied to the flexographic printing machine which are modified for cutting the printed tissue paper rolls into various kinds of sizes that are fixed beforehand. Manufacturers of paper napkins are introducing new types of napkins in the market, especially considering the impact they have on the environment. Consequently, paper napkins that are made up of recycled paper are being increasingly preferred by the consumers.

This Future Market Insights report on the global paper napkin making machine market forecasts that the global paper napkin making machine market will touch a valuation of nearly US$ 151 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of assessment.

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Paper Napkin Making Machine Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global paper napkin making machine market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the period of assessment. North America paper napkin making machine market is the most attractive market, growing at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

100-200/Hour Production Capacity Segment to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 68 Mn in 2026

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the 100-200/hour production capacity segment is expected to reach a valuation of nearly 68 Mn by the end of 2026. This represents a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2026. The 100-200/hour production capacity segment was expected to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the production capacity category by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026.

Integrated System Type Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the integrated system type segment is slated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 133 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a CAGR of 3.4% during the period of assessment from 2017 till the year 2026. The integrated system type segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026. The integrated system type segment was expected to account for more than two-third of the revenue share of the system type category by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles the companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global paper napkin making machine market through 2026, which include Hobema, Ocean Associate Co. Ltd., Alpha Napkin Machines, S.K. Engineering Works, Hanwha Corporation, Jori Machine, Finetech Tissue Machines, Royal Paper Industries, Beston Paper Machine and Delta Paper Machine.

