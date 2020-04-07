Parking Sensor Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Parking Sensor Market (by type (front parking sensor, and reverse parking sensor), technology (electromagnetic, ultrasonic, infrared), vehicle type (passenger cars, and commercial vehicles), sales channel (categorized into OEM and aftermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Parking Sensor. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Parking Sensor cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Parking Sensor growth factors.

The forecast Parking Sensor Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Parking Sensor on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global parking sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Parking sensors are the proximity sensors that are used in automotive vehicles. These sensor alert as well assist the driver to park their vehicles safely. The parking sensor helps the driver by giving an alert signal in the form of sound or visual signals when there is an obstacle while parking. The sensors located in the front or rear bumper measure the distances to nearby objects and accordingly send alert signals. Parking sensor systems either use either ultrasonic or electromagnetic sensors. The electromagnetic sensor utilizes magnetic waves to detect obstructions while the ultrasonic sensor uses ultrasonic wave and the electronic control unit to detect the obstacles nearby to the vehicle.

Ever increasing demand for the ultrasonic parking sensors drives the huge growth of parking sensor market. Easy identification of parking spaces and effectiveness in terms of time and cost accelerates the growth of the parking sensor market. Furthermore, the increasing impact of new car assessment program (NCAP) is boosting the growth of the global automotive Parking Sensor market. Increasing awareness of the people towards safety as well as the demand for advanced technologies in the automobiles is some of the factors lifting the growth of the parking sensor market. However, a limited detection range of sensors and high installation cost of sensors hampers the growth of the parking sensor market. On the other hand, increasing popularity and opportunity for parking sensor market coupled with technological advancement in artificial intelligence. Strong demand for passenger and commercial vehicles from emerging markets is expected to indirectly boost the demand for the parking sensor in the coming years.

Among the geography, Asia Pacific region dominated the global automotive parking sensor market. Rapid growth in automobile sales and increasing demand for luxury vehicles in U.S. and Canada is expected propel the growth in this region. APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to overtake North America parking sensor market during the forecast period owing to strong demand for passenger vehicles from the countries like India, China, and Australia. Moreover, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are increasing the demand for automobiles.

Market Segmentation by Technology

The report on global parking sensor market covers segments such as sensor type, technology, vehicle type, and sales channel. On the basis of sensor type, the global parking sensor market is categorized into a front parking sensor, and reverse parking sensor. On the basis of technology, the global parking sensor market is categorized into electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and infrared. On the basis of vehicle type, the global parking sensor market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. On the basis of the sales channel, the global parking sensor market is categorized into OEM, and aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global parking sensor market such as Autoliv Inc., Valeo Inc., Gentex Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Abbott Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

