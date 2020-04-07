PDU Power Cords Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018-2028

PDU Power Cords

PDU power cords supply the electrical power in data centers. A basic data center power distribution unit is a big power strip that demands high power supply and offers standard electric outlets for the data center and connected equipment. Initially, a limited number of PDU power cords are required, though rack mounted and floor mounted power distribution units can be more advanced and might require a greater number of PDU power cords. However, as the number of racks increase, the number of PDU power cords to be used, also increases.

Different companies provide varying number of PDU power cords with the data center PDU rack model package. For instance, IBM offers four PDU power cords with most of the rack models, though initially, only two PDU power cords are required for the purpose of installation. The additional PDU power cords are required to expand the power distribution unit and add more racks to it. The companies determine which type of PDU power cord is supposed to be used with each system. The type of PDU power cords varies with respect to the power distribution unit application and the country in which the racks are being installed.

PDU Power Cords Market: Drivers & Challenges

The reliability of PDU Power Cords generates significant demand from both large enterprises and SMEs. As the rack stakes increase, the number of PDU power cords increases. Also, innovations, such as installing temperature monitors in more areas of the PDU than just the transformer, for early detection of internal issues, makes the Data Center Power Distribution Unit safer and increases the demand for PDU power cords. These are some factors driving the global market for PDU power cords. Also, company development and increase in revenue generation, and the consequential rise in data levels is estimated to enable growth in the global PDU power cords market.

However, high powered power distribution units need more customized designs in order to accommodate the unique infrastructure. Due to this requirement of customization, paired with increasing demand for the PDU Power Cords, original equipment manufacturers must develop and design the frames and customize cables in much shorter intervals of time than they can. This factor poses a challenge that could restrict the proper growth of the PDU power cords market. Though power distribution units and data center racks mitigate the entangling of PDU power cords and cables, sometimes a slack in such PDU power cords might result in entwinement and a sudden jerk could whip the cables out of the supply ports. Such factors restrict the growth of the global PDU power cords market.

PDU Power Cords Market: Segmentation

On the basis of power distribution unit rating, the global PDU power cords market can be segmented into the following,

30 Amperes

60 Amperes

On the basis of enterprise, the global PDU power cords market can be segmented as follows,

Large enterprises

Medium enterprises

Small enterprises

On the basis of type, the global PDU power cords market can be segmented into the following,

Nema 5-15P

Nema 5-20P

Piggyback Plug

Nema 6-15P

Nema 6-20P

Others

PDU Power Cords Market: Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, huge investments made by colocation providers for developing additional data center features and facilities will enable North America to dominate the global PDU power cords market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in digitalization preferences and demands in the region. Moreover, government initiatives in Asia Pacific countries, such as India, are expected to motivate data center power distribution unit services and solution providers to establish their presence in the Asia Pacific region.

PDU Power Cords Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global PDU Power Cords Market include, APC Corp by Schneider Electric; CyberPower Systems, Inc.; Raritan, Inc.; Server Technology, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Tripp Lite; Enlogic; Eaton Corporation and Geist, among others.

