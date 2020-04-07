Pet Food Packaging Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2023

Pet Food Packaging Market – 2019

Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper & paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pet Food Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to customer’s specific requirements of custom, pet food packaging basically was purchased directly. What is more, owing to different pet food packaging’s size, type, different uses, which lead producers and consumers do not go through trader. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for pet food packaging.

The worldwide market for Pet Food Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 7930 million US$ in 2023, from 6100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amcor Limited

Bemis

Constantia Flexibles

Ardagh group

Coveris

Sonoco Products Co

Mondi Group

HUHTAMAKI

Printpack

Winpak

ProAmpac

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bryce Corporation

Aptar Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dry Food

Wet Food

Chilled & Frozen Food

Pet Freats

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pet Food Packaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Paper & Paperboard

1.2.2 Flexible Plastic

1.2.3 Rigid Plastic

1.2.4 Metal

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Dry Food

1.3.2 Wet Food

1.3.3 Chilled & Frozen Food

1.3.4 Pet Freats

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amcor Limited

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Amcor Limited Description

2.1.1.2 Amcor Limited Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Amcor Limited Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.1.3 Amcor Limited Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Amcor Limited Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Amcor Limited Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.2 Bemis

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Bemis Description

2.2.1.2 Bemis Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Bemis Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.2.3 Bemis Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Bemis Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Bemis Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.3 Constantia Flexibles

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Constantia Flexibles Description

2.3.1.2 Constantia Flexibles Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Constantia Flexibles Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.3.3 Constantia Flexibles Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Constantia Flexibles Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Constantia Flexibles Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.4 Ardagh group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Ardagh group Description

2.4.1.2 Ardagh group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Ardagh group Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.4.3 Ardagh group Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Ardagh group Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Ardagh group Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.5 Coveris

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Coveris Description

2.5.1.2 Coveris Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Coveris Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.5.3 Coveris Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Coveris Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Coveris Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.6 Sonoco Products Co

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Sonoco Products Co Description

2.6.1.2 Sonoco Products Co Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Sonoco Products Co Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.6.3 Sonoco Products Co Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Sonoco Products Co Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Sonoco Products Co Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.7 Mondi Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Mondi Group Description

2.7.1.2 Mondi Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Mondi Group Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.7.3 Mondi Group Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Mondi Group Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Mondi Group Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.8 HUHTAMAKI

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 HUHTAMAKI Description

2.8.1.2 HUHTAMAKI Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 HUHTAMAKI Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.8.3 HUHTAMAKI Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 HUHTAMAKI Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global HUHTAMAKI Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.9 Printpack

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Printpack Description

2.9.1.2 Printpack Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Printpack Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.9.3 Printpack Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Printpack Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Printpack Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.10 Winpak

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Winpak Description

2.10.1.2 Winpak Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Winpak Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Pet Food Packaging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Pet Food Packaging Product Information

2.10.3 Winpak Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Winpak Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Winpak Pet Food Packaging Market Share in 2017

2.11 ProAmpac

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 ProAmpac Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.11.3 ProAmpac Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Berry Plastics Corporation

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Berry Plastics Corporation Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.12.3 Berry Plastics Corporation Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Bryce Corporation

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Bryce Corporation Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.13.3 Bryce Corporation Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Aptar Group

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Aptar Group Pet Food Packaging Product Introduction

2.14.3 Aptar Group Pet Food Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Pet Food Packaging Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Pet Food Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Pet Food Packaging Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Pet Food Packaging Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Pet Food Packaging Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Pet Food Packaging by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Pet Food Packaging Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Pet Food Packaging by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Pet Food Packaging Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Pet Food Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

