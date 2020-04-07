Photovoltaic Coating Market Overview And SWOT Analysis by Players: Suntech Power Holdings, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, AkzoNobel

A new additive for paints, coatings and flooring could transform any surface into a solar energy receptor. Through its application, any roof, wall, street or path becomes a photovoltaic generator, that works as a replacement or supplement to the traditional power grid. This technology is designed to work in 3V or 12V and is expected to lasts for more than 20 years.

Increasing demand for electricity globally and technological advancement are primary driving factors in the growth of the Photovoltaic coating market. Photovoltaic cells being cost effective and a significantly renewable source of energy have gained much popularity in recent times with many new market players entering the market. Increase in demand for clean energy is directly translating into increasing demand in the Photovoltaic Coating Market.

Market analysis by product type

Water Borne

Power and Solvent Borne

Market analysis by market

Automotive

Construction

Textile Industry

