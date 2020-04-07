Renal Diseases Market Insight | Global Research and Survey

The renal diseases therapy area encompasses a range of diseases of the kidney, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), acute kidney injury, diabetic nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Renal diseases are becoming increasingly common due to the increased prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, two major causes of CKD. For most forms of renal diseases, early detection and management may slow down or prevent progression to renal failure and associated complications. However, many renal diseases are typically asymptomatic until they have progressed to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which requires renal replacement therapies such as hemodialysis and renal transplantation, and is associated with substantial morbidity and mortality.

The marketed treatments of renal diseases typically focus on controlling the risk factors and complications of renal failure. Treatments include anti-hypertensive agents, hormones, antibiotics, and immunosuppressants. However, these treatments are often not wholly effective, as patients are still at risk of dying prematurely from cardiovascular disease or progressing to ESRD. Few new renal disease therapies have reached the market in the past decade, and with the rising prevalence, there is a high need for innovation and investment in the renal diseases therapy area.

The report assesses first-in-class innovation in the renal diseases pipeline, highlighting key trends and emerging treatment classes. There are 100 first-in-class products in development in this therapy area, which account for 39% of products in the overall pipeline for which there is a disclosed molecular target, and act upon 77 unique individual molecular targets. First-in-class innovation is concentrated heavily at the early drug development stages.

The first-in-class programs identified show considerable diversity, and the relatively high degree of innovation in the renal diseases therapy area makes for a promising development pipeline. It is clear that recent activity in this area has increased, partly owing to the growing recognition of the unmet medical need. Further investment in innovation would benefit the therapy area greatly, and likely prove a worthwhile investment, particularly for highly prevalent diseases such as CKD and diabetic nephropathy, for which there are a lack of effective pharmacotherapeutic options.

