Robotic X-ray Scanner Market Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2016 – 2026

Robotic X-ray scanner is a medical imaging device which gives flexibility to the medical practitioner. It has got its name from its characteristic of moving according to commands given to it. This robotic X-ray scanner uses radiographic abilities and is used in fields of emergency care, critical care, orthopaedic and surgical and non-surgical processes. The X-ray source and X –ray detector can move simultaneous without moving the patient. Robotic X-ray scanner comes in handy when patient is unconscious and is unable to move or respond.

Robotic X-ray scanner has capability to produce real-time images during surgery process and enabling the medical practitioners to observe patient’s anatomy distinguishes changes during and after the surgery better than that of other diagnostic imaging devices such as MRI machines, traditional X-rays and ultrasounds.

Robotic X-ray scanner adds supreme elasticity to surgical process. Robotic X-ray scanner reduces the time required during surgery procedures for scanning patient and helps to take critical decisions according to the situation. This all can be done without patient been carried from one room to another just for X-ray. Robotic X-ray empowers swifter, smoother and easy patient positioning and completion of procedures.

Robotic X-ray ScannerMarket: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, Robotic X-ray scanner global market is driven by the technological development in healthcare industry, increase in geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone related disease. Robotic X-ray scannerglobal market is expected to grow by the factors such as rapid innovation in products,technological advancement in production and modelling technologies, increasing privatization in the healthcare sector, rising acceptance of refurbished medical imaging devices in emerging countries.

Globally manufacturers have been modifying their product lines to attract more consumers and as a result, it assist them to stay forward of the competition.The major restraint faced by the market is the high cost of robotic X-ray scanner. Various end-users do not have the financial plan to capitalize on expensive robotic X-ray scanners.

Robotic X-ray scannerMarket: Segmentation

Robotic X-ray scanner global market is segmented into following types:

Segmentation based on Application:

Trauma

Surgery

Orthopaedics

Segmentation based on End User:

Hospitals Less than 200 Beds 200–500 Beds More than 500 Beds

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Robotic X-ray ScannerMarket: Overview

The global robotic X-ray scannermarket is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2026) due to advancement in technology, approval of new products in different regions, increase in adoption rate of robotic X-ray scanner devices, and increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe.

Robotic X-ray ScannerMarket: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, robotic X-ray scanner global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America is estimated to hold maximum share by revenue in global robotic X-ray scannermarket due to the increasing awareness about medical imaging equipment, financial stability to purchase exclusive medical imaging devices, adoption of technically-advanced products, and growing infrastructure investment to support medical and healthcare development. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in diagnosis and interventional radiology procedures due to increase in disposable income and healthcare expenditure.

Robotic X-ray Scanner Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global robotic X-ray scanner market are Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Inc.,Ziehm Imaging, Hologic corp., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Medonica Co. Ltd., DMS Health Technologies, Gemss Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp. and others.