Router Control Solutions Market – Top players are PESA, Cisco Inc., Grass Valley, Huawei Technology

Router control solutions are designed to optimize the performance of the router. These solutions improve the data entry and navigation system with the help of touchscreen features and gesture features for enhanced user experience. Router control solutions allow easy and active sharing of configurations and data, and incorporates intuitive graphical user interface (GUI).

The driving factor of the global router control solutions market is the rise in need for efficient operations of networking devices. The growth in internet penetration further fuels the market. Router control solutions offer high speed, better security, and enhanced load balancing. Furthermore, it offers solutions to cloud storage. The router control solution enables the consumer to build out and organize flexible and reliable structures. These solutions improve network security by providing a password. This prevents data access from unauthorized access from beyond network boundaries and gives access only from a specified router. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global router control solutions market during the forecast period. However, complex structure and high cost associated restraints the market growth. Additionally, emergence of smart router control solutions creates significant opportunities.

The global router control solutions market can be categorized based on component, network type, router type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, the router control solutions market can be segmented into software and 2D model. The software component can be further categorized into signal management, machine integration, performance management, security, optical routing, and others (virtualization, audio routing, etc.). The security component is gaining importance as it protects data from malware, interruptions, denial-of-service attacks, and threats. Moreover, it offers integrated security which helps to protect against threats, while maintaining performance and lowering costs. The professional service component can be segmented into installation & integration, and maintenance and support. In terms of network type, the market can be fragmented into LAN, WAN, and cloud. The router control solutions market can be segmented based on router type into wired router and wireless router. In terms of enterprise size, the global router control solutions market can be classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 due to the rising need for security solutions against cybercrimes. However, adoption in SMEs is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to growing awareness about router control solutions for enhanced operations. Based on industry vertical, the router control solutions market can be divided into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), government, IT and telecom, healthcare, logistics, education, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utility, and others (travel and hospitality, legal, real estate, etc.).

Geographically, the global router control solutions market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the strong presence of router providers in the region. The router control solutions market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to the growth of routers in industry verticals. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate during the estimated period due to the increase in internet penetration. The router control solutions market in Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to grow at a moderate pace.

Vendors operating in the router control solutions market offer subscription and perpetual pricing models. Companies in the router control solutions market offer scalable pricing for small & medium, and large enterprises. Moreover, they offer legacy router integration. Key companies in the global router control solutions market are PESA, Cisco Inc., Grass Valley, Huawei Technology, A Secure Life, Ensemble Designs, Inc., Spyzie.com, Evertz Microsystems Limited, SoftPerfect Pty Ltd., Teldat Group, Belden Inc., and TLS Corp.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.