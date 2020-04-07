Significant Growth of US$ 30,828.5 Mn Foreseen by Earphone and Headphone Market During 2017-2027

Future Market Insights presents a revised revenue forecast of the global earphone and headphone marketin the report titled “Earphone and Headphone Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027.” According to this report, the global earphone and headphone market is anticipated to grow from US$ 14,552.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 30,828.5 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2017-2027). A rapidly increasing urban population complements the growing adoption of mobile phones and other personal electrical devices, thereby driving revenue growth of the global earphone and headphone market.

Segmental Forecast

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into five major sections, namely by product type, by price, by distribution channel, by application and by region.

The section – market analysis by product type comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of product type and presents an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of value for 2017-2027. In 2017, the wired earphone and headphone segment is expected to dominate the global earphone and headphone market. However, during the forecast period, the wireless earphone and headphone segment is anticipated to overtake the wired earphone and headphone segment with a CAGR of 11.0%.

The section – market analysis by price analyses the product by price and the data is provided in terms of value for 2017-2027. The mid-price wireless earphone and headphone segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.7% in terms of value and is expected to dominate the global earphone and headphone market throughout the forecast period. In terms of market share, the premium priced earphone and headphone segment accounted for a large percentage of the revenue share of the overall market in 2016.

The section – market analysis by distribution channel comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of distribution channel and presents an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of value for 2017-2027. In 2017, the multi-brand store segment is projected to dominate the global earphone and headphone market with a market revenue of US$ 6275.5 Mn and is expected to retain its domination during the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.1%.

The section – market analysis by application comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of application and presents an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of value for 2017-2027. In 2017, the personal segment is expected to dominate the global earphone and headphone market and is predicted to retain its dominance during the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.2%.

The section – market analysis by region includes an in-depth country level analysis of all global regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa by product type, by price, by distribution channel, by application and by countries; and provides market data in terms of value for 2017-2027. In 2017, the market in APEJ region is likely to be dominant in the global earphone and headphone market, followed by the market in the North America region.

Key Players

Key players reported in this study on the global earphone and headphone market include Plantronics Pty. Limited, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, JVC Corporation, Harman International Industries Incorporated, GN Netcom (Jabra), Philips Electronics Limited, Bose Corporation, Audio-Technica Corporation and Beats Electronics (Apple Inc.)