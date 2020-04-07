Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market 2025: Top Key Players E.I.DuPont de Nemours and Company, GELSET, INC.

Silicones are widely utilized as lubricants or sealants in the industrial segment. Silicone based lubricants are not only limited to maintenance and assembly, they are also used in chemical, automotive or food industries. Silicones have been utilized as lubricants since long time in the form of a PDMS compound which is referred to as a “noncuring sealant” and also called as “vacuum grease” for lubricating purpose. This application shows the properties of silicones that make them superior as compared to their counterparts in various applications, hence siloxane copolymer lubricants can be utilized over a wide range of temperature range from synthesis at low temperature as with liquid ammonia to distillation under vacuum at high temperatures

Siloxane copolymer lubricants possess various properties as compared to their counterparts available in the market such as high thermal stability across wide temperature range (-35 to 220 degree Celsius), compatibility with most of the elastomers and plastics, better corrosion resistance, increased application lifetime due to high oxidative and thermal stability, formulation capability with various thickener systems etc. Siloxane copolymer lubricants offer high temperature lubricity without sacrificing low-temperature performance. Combining phenyl methyl and fluoro functional branches to a siloxane backbone offers optimized wear resistance and thermal stability in a copolymer resulting in a unique properties.

Siloxane copolymer lubricants are utilized for various applications such as plastic gears, brake caliper, chemical mixers and pumps, brake compressor, circuit breakers, overrunning clutch, damping grease etc.

Global Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market: Segmentation

The global Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants market can be segmented on the basis of raw material type, application and end-use industry

Based on the raw material type, the global siloxane copolymer lubricants market can be segmented into

Dimethyl Silicone

Phenyl Methyl Silicone

Fluorosilicone

Phenyl-Fluoro-silicone

Based on the application, the global siloxane copolymer lubricants market can be segmented into

High Temperature Bearings

Automotive Powertrain Components

Tire Molding

Metal processing

Injection Moulding Equipment

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global siloxane copolymer lubricants market can be segmented into

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Others

Global Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market: Dynamics

Surging demand for various types of vehicles such as passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles across the globe results in the increased demand of maintenance services for parts of the vehicles which in turn results into increased demand of siloxane copolymer lubricants and thus driving the growth of global siloxane copolymer lubricants market over the forecast period. Further, siloxane copolymer lubricants are cost effective alternative as compared to that of traditional lubricants such as PFPE (perfluoropolyetehr) in some of the applications.

Availability of alternative lubricants in the market such as perfluoropolyether, PTFE, etc. is expected to decline the demand of the siloxane copolymer lubricants and thus in turn expected to restrain the growth of the global siloxane copolymer lubricants market over the forecast period.

Phenyl-fluoro-copolymer siloxane fluids are advanced class of the lubricating polysiloxane fluids that opens up the wide opportunities for the manufacturers of siloxane copolymer lubricants across the globe.

Global Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the global siloxane copolymer lubricants market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America. Siloxane copolymer lubricants are widely utilized in the automotive components and metal processing, both automotive production and consumption is dominated by the developing countries such as India and China. Hence, the demand for the siloxane copolymer lubricants is anticipated to be dominated by APAC region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show moderate growth in the market over the forecast period.

Global Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global siloxane copolymer lubricants market include The Dow Chemical Company, E.I.DuPont de Nemours and Company, GELSET, INC., Huntsman Corporation and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

The global siloxane copolymer lubricants market is one of the most consolidated market as small number of manufacturers are present in the market having significant share across the globe