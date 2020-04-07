Surgical Navigation Systems Market: New Technology, Application, Type, Customer Segments, and Top Key Players

Surgical navigation systems market was valued at $628 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $963 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. Optical navigation systems segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as minimum radiation exposure and preciseness & accuracy during complex surgeries.

ENT navigation system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, attributed to the increase in prevalence of ENT-related disorders and rise in adoption of surgical navigation systems among ambulatory settings. Neurosurgery navigation system held the largest market share in 2015, accounting for more than two-fifths share, owing to high adoption rate of navigation systems in neurosurgical procedures.

The major factors that drive the growth of this market include rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgeries, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, numerous technological advancements, increase in incidence of ENT and neurosurgery-related disorders, and growth in knee replacement surgeries globally. However, high cost of these systems and stringent FDA rules are the major barriers that restrain the market growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, that is, nearly half of the global surgical navigation systems market, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies, and increase in the number of neurological & orthopedic disorders. Asia-Pacific possesses maximum growth potential as key players focus on emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Analyst Review :

Surgical navigation, also termed as image-guided surgery, computer-assisted intervention, and computer-assisted surgery, is an important surgical decision-making tool. It develops a precise replica in the form of images of the target anatomical structure, which are further processed to develop a 3D data set that develops precise geometrical structure of the targeted surgical area or the region to be operated.

Varied surgical navigation systems are available in the market based on different technologies such as electromagnetic, optical, imageless, hybrid, and fluoroscopy-based navigation system. Electromagnetic navigation systems segment held the largest share in 2015, as these systems are extensively adopted and used in majority of surgical procedures such as orthopedic, neurological & spinal, cardiac, dental and ENT surgical procedures. However, ENT navigation systems segment is expected to grow at a highest growth rate, owing to increase in the number of ENT-related surgical procedures and subsequent rise in the adoption of navigation technology in these surgeries in ambulatory settings.

Top Key Players :

• Medtronic plc (Ireland)

• Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

• Brainlab AG (Germany)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Scopis GmbH (Germany)

• Fiagon AG (Germany)

• Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Amplitude Surgical (France)

• Zimmer Biomet HoldingsInc. (U.S.)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

