United States Influenza Vaccine Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges with Different Segments, Forecast- 2023

The United States Influenza Vaccine Market research report attempts to examine the market with a comprehensive approach in order to provide valuable insights, facts, and statistically reinforced as well as industry–validated market data. It offers panorama of United States Influenza Vaccine Market and forecast as well. It encompasses vaccination pattern, doses distribution, production and delivers a vibrant outlook of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes information about clinical trials, pipeline and promising vaccines in United States market. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are thoroughly analyzed as well in the study.

The United States Influenza Vaccine Market report settles with the profiles of key players in the United States Influenza Vaccine Market such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Seqirus, AstraZenecca and Protein Sciences Corporation. The major market players are gauged on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of Influenza Vaccine Market from the year 2011 to 2022. Other evolving players such as Novavax, Daiichi–Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VaxInnate are making novel technology-based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of influenza vaccine market.

United States Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach more than US$ 2.5 Billion by the year end of 2022.

Key aspects covered in report:

• United States Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast

• United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccine

1. Number of Children Vaccinated

2. Number of Adults Vaccinated

• United States Influenza Vaccine Market Drivers and Barriers

1. Market Drivers

2. Market Barriers

• United States Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution

1. Vaccine Choices Remain Available for Patients, Providers

2. Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

3. Pediatric Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

4. Adult Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

5. Influenza Vaccine Production, Supply, and Allocation

6. Influenza Vaccine Distribution & Demand

7. Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness

8. Managing Influenza with Diagnostic Resources

9. Distribution Method of Influenza Vaccination

• United States Influenza Vaccine Market – Regulatory Landscape

• Market Dynamics – Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations

• Influenza Vaccine – Pipeline Assessment

• Influenza Vaccine – Clinical Trials Assessment by Phase and Trial Status

• Key Companies Analysis

Influenza is one of those serious diseases that can result into hospitalization of an individual and some of the times even death as well. Every flu season is diverse, and influenza infection can affect people differently, but millions of people get affected by the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands or tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year. Influenza vaccine effectiveness (VE) can vary from year to year and among different age and risk groups.

Growth Drivers:

• Increased awareness amongst people around the world regarding all sorts of diseases and health

• Recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies

• Introduction of Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine in market

Key Market Players Covered in the Report:

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Seqirus

• AstraZenecca

• Protein Sciences Corporation

• Novavax

• Daiichi–Sankyo

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

• BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• VaxInnate

Promising Vaccine enclosed in the report are as follows:

• Fluzone High–Dose

• Fluzone Quadrivalent

• Intradermal (ID) Trivalent

• Vaxigrip

• Fluarix Quadrivalent

• Flulaval Quadrivalent

• Fluenz Tetra

• FluMist Quadrivalent

• Flublok

• VN–100

• M–001

• VAX–2012Q

• TAK – 850

• Flucelvax Quadrivalent

• Afluria Quadrivalent

• Agrippal

• Fluad

• Fluvirin

• Fluvax

