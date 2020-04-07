Veterinary Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

An endoscope is an instrument which is used to look deeply inside the body. Endoscopes may be flexible, rigid, capsule and robot assisted which can be used to examine the bladder, abdomen, and other internal organs. Currently, endoscopy has become a vital diagnostic tool in veterinary hospitals and clinics. It is used for diagnostic or surgical purpose in order to identify and cure the lesion area of the digestive tract. Gastrointestinal endoscopes facilities the investigation of chronic vomiting, haematemesis, etc.

Based on product type, the global veterinary gastrointestinal endoscopes market can be bifurcated into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, capsule endoscopes and robot assisted endoscopes. The flexible endoscopes segment can be sub-classified into fiber optic and video endoscopes. The flexible endoscopes segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period as compared to others. The advantage of a flexible endoscope is that it can be steered around the complicated portions. Moreover, flexible endoscopes allows a more thorough evaluation of the mucosa than other types of endoscopes. In term of procedure, the global veterinary gastrointestinal endoscopes market can be segmented into esophagogastroduodenoscopy and colonoscopy.

The esophagogastroduodenoscopy segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to high prevalence of gastric ulcer, possible foreign body obstruction, and chronic vomiting in animals. In terms of end user, the veterinary gastrointestinal endoscopes market can be segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others. The veterinary hospitals segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period as these hospitals are well-equipped with sophisticated instruments and mentored by trained professionals. Moreover, veterinary hospitals offer services in providing customized endoscopy procedures suitable for different size of animals.

Growing prevalence of digestive disorders in animals is one of the most important factors fueling the market. According to Journal of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Health 2013, the prevalence of gastrointestinal parasitic infection in tethered animals is very high and every year, gastrointestinal parasitic infection affects cattle throughout the globe. However, medical risks pertaining to the usage of endoscopes such as bleeding from stomach walls during esophagogastroduodenoscopy and high cost of the procedure are likely to hamper the market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global veterinary gastrointestinal endoscopes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal problems in animals and rapid rise in pet population in the region. Favorable reimbursement policies, increasing adoption of different types of endoscopes for advanced veterinary health care, and affordability of treatment cost are factors that boost the veterinary endoscopes market in Europe. On the other hand, the adoption of companion animals and the growing awareness about pet insurance and its benefit may be the prospective reasons for the Asia Pacific market becoming a promising market during the forecast period. Advancements in surgeries, increase in per capita income, and growing interest in veterinary care are likely to augment the market for veterinary gastrointestinal endoscopes in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global veterinary endoscopes market are Harvard Bioscience Infiniti Medical, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, STERIS plc., ESS, Inc., Jorgen Kruuse A/S, and HOYA Corporation (PENTAX Medical).

