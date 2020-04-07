Virtual PBX Market -2024 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts

Our latest research report entitled Virtual PBX Market (by enterprise size (small & micro enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Virtual PBX. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Virtual PBX cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Virtual PBX growth factors.

The forecast Virtual PBX Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Virtual PBX on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global virtual PBX market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A Virtual PBX (private branch exchange) is a phone system that uses Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology for Internet calling. Virtual PBX service providers are constantly evolving and offering more additional services. This includes features like call waiting, call forwarding, and messaging. Virtual PBX services also include voice and video conferencing that is helping businesses to interact with remotely-located employees and customers. Without the need to install special software, managers can collaborate online at minimal costs. The users may activate this PBX with gateways and special hardware or software. The connection happens through the local network or 3G/4G on the smartphones. The main advantage of using the virtual PBX is that it is much cheaper than to set up traditional PBX. It simply needs to pay a low monthly fee for service, and equipment. Use of internet, High-cost hardware, gateways, and connectors can make calls using the laptop and headset.

Reduction in the total cost of ownership by bringing the capital expenditure as the phone needs yearly phone fees drives the growth of the virtual PBX market. In addition, increased employee productivity and improved consumer satisfaction are strengthening the virtual PBX market. Cost savings through reduced phone and fax charges are aiding the market growth. However, mismatched hardware such as switches and equipment’s are the factor curtailing the virtual PBX market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Growth in mobile telecommunication technology has enabled people to remain connected to the Internet from anywhere in the world. This has created the need to develop specialized solutions for mobile operating systems such as Android and IOS. On the other hand, increasing adoption of Telco clouds, small and medium-sized enterprises are relying more on virtual PBX. This, in turn, is creating several growth opportunities for the key players in the Virtual PBX market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, Americas dominated the virtual PBX market. The growth in the Americas is due to the most of the contribution from the U.S. The flexible IT support and leveraging the IT infrastructure primarily drives the majority of the companies in this region. Moreover, increasing use of cloud and internet solutions is anticipated to expand at the rapid pace in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by

The report on global virtual PBX market covers segments such as enterprise size. On the basis of enterprise size, the global virtual PBX market is categorized into small & micro enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global virtual PBX market such as Nextiva, Inc., Birch Communications, Inc., AstraQom, Voysis IP Solutions Inc., AllStream, Inc., Digitcom, TeraGo Networks Inc., BroadSoft, Inc., and Alpha Telecom Services Inc.

