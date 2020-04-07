WASTE PAPER RECYCLING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Waste Paper Recycling Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Waste Paper Recycling Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 138 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report studies the Waste Paper Recycling market. Waste paper recycling is the process of mixing used paper with water and chemicals to break it down. This mixture is then chopped up and heated to break it down further into strands of cellulose called pulp or slurry. It is then strained through screens which remove any glue or plastic that may still be in the mixture. Finally it is cleaned, de-inked, bleached, mixed with water and then it can be made into new recycled paper.

Scope of the Report:

Waste Paper Recycling is mainly classified into the following types: old corrugated cardboard (OCC), old newspaper (ONP), magazines, white office paper, mixed paper. OCC is the most widely used type which takes up about a half of global market.

APAC is the main consumption regions of waste paper recycling in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The APAC market share is 64%, which China only takes about 37% of global market. China is the largest consumption market in the world.

The market concentration is scatted. But for region market, like China and USA, Top 20 players can take above 40% of the local region market. Big players in the global market are like Waste Management, International Paper, DS Smith, Huanjia Group, Northern International etc.

The worldwide market for Waste Paper Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 49900 million US$ in 2024, from 41700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744909-global-waste-paper-recycling-market-2019-by-manufacturers

This report focuses on the Waste Paper Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Waste Management

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744909-global-waste-paper-recycling-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Waste Paper Recycling Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Corrugated Cardboard

1.2.2 Newspapers

1.2.3 Magazines

1.2.4 White Office Paper

1.2.5 Mixed Paper

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Wrapping Paper

1.3.2 Printing-and-Writing Paper

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Waste Management

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Waste Paper Recycling Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Waste Management Waste Paper Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Republic Services

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Waste Paper Recycling Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Republic Services Waste Paper Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sonoco Recycling

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Waste Paper Recycling Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sonoco Recycling Waste Paper Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hanna Paper Recycling

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Waste Paper Recycling Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hanna Paper Recycling Waste Paper Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 WASCO

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Waste Paper Recycling Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 WASCO Waste Paper Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Perlen Papier

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Waste Paper Recycling Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Perlen Papier Waste Paper Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 ST Paper Resources

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Waste Paper Recycling Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ST Paper Resources Waste Paper Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349