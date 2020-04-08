A2P AND P2A MESSAGING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global A2P and P2A Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the A2P and P2A Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global A2P and P2A Messaging market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc.
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global A2P and P2A Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the A2P and P2A Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 CRM
1.4.3 Promotions
1.4.4 Pushed Content
1.4.5 Interactive
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Tourism
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Marketing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Media
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size
2.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players A2P and P2A Messaging Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into A2P and P2A Messaging Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 MBlox
12.1.1 MBlox Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.1.4 MBlox Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 MBlox Recent Development
12.2 CLX Communications
12.2.1 CLX Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.2.4 CLX Communications Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CLX Communications Recent Development
12.3 Infobip
12.3.1 Infobip Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.3.4 Infobip Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Infobip Recent Development
12.4 Tanla Solutions
12.4.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.4.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development
12.5 SAP Mobile Services
12.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development
12.6 Silverstreet BV
12.6.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.6.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development
12.7 Syniverse Technologies
12.7.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.7.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Nexmo Co. Ltd.
12.8.1 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.8.4 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Tyntec
12.9.1 Tyntec Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.9.4 Tyntec Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Tyntec Recent Development
12.10 SITO Mobile
12.10.1 SITO Mobile Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction
12.10.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development
12.11 OpenMarket Inc.
12.12 Genesys Telecommunications
12.13 3Cinteractive
12.14 Vibes Media
12.15 Beepsend
12.16 Soprano
12.17 Accrete
12.18 FortyTwo Telecom AB
12.19 ClearSky
12.20 Ogangi Corporation
12.21 AMD Telecom S.A
……Continued
