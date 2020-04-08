Activated Alumina Market: Augmented Demand in Water Treatment Industry to 2024

Activated alumina is primarily used as desiccant, adsorbent, catalyst, and catalyst carrier in water treatment, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, and the Claus process. It is a highly porous material with high surface area. This ensures superior moisture absorbing capabilities. Activated alumina also offers superior mechanical and thermal shock absorbing properties. It is produced through dehydroxylation of aluminum oxide.

The report estimates and forecasts the activated alumina market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the activated alumina market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/activated-alumina-market.html

The report analyzes opportunities in the activated alumina market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of activated alumina and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the activated alumina market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for activated alumina between 2016 and 2024.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the activated alumina market by dividing it into end-user and geography. The activated alumina market has been segmented into reaction catalyst, oil & gas, water treatment, biomaterial, and others. The oil & gas segment has been further bifurcated into gas dehydration and liquid dehydration. End-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2024.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3914

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for activated alumina in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Albemarle Corporation, Axens, BASF SE, Porocel Industries, Honeywell International Inc., and Sumitomo Chemicals. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).