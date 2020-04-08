Aircraft Lubricant Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Lubrication requirements of an aircraft are generally very critical due to the three factors that dominate aircraft design – need for high reliability, minimizing component weight & volume and ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions. Furthermore, aircraft engines must be lubricated to withstand extreme temperature and friction witnessed during high speed turbine revolution of aircraft engines, which is also capable of destroying aircraft engines. Early gas turbines successfully ran on mineral oil. However, demand for new lubricants increased with the introduction of new gas turbine engines in mid-1900s. With the evolution of technology, turbo oils have shifted their focus from mineral to synthetic oils as unlike mineral oils, synthetic oils can maintain good viscosity and remain stable at high temperatures and are also less volatile. Moreover, minimization of friction losses in an engine can be achieved through correct lubricating oil selection while taking various circumstances, such as ambient temperature, engine design, engine usage, time of year and climate, into consideration. Gas turbine oil type lubricants are estimated to dominate the aircraft lubricant market during the forecast period owing to increasing engine efficiency due to efficient cooling provisions and corrosion prevention as well as the presence of cool and wash away debris, which serves as the diagnostic medium for engine monitoring features and lubricating moving parts. Manufacturers are offering single or multi-grade mineral oils containing ash-free dispersing agents to meet international specifications.

Aircraft Lubricant Market: Dynamics: