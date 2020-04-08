Analysis of the Global Healthcare Thawing System Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled Healthcare Thawing System Market (by product type (manual and automated), end user (blood banks & transfusion centers, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes and biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Healthcare Thawing System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Healthcare Thawing System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Healthcare Thawing System growth factors.

The forecast Healthcare Thawing System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Healthcare Thawing System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global healthcare thawing system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Thawing system is the process developed for defrosting biological samples in cell biology research. Biology research is used in drug discovery, biobanking, assisted reproduction, cellular therapy, and regenerative medicine. Automated thawing instrument that is designed to rapidly thaw the live biological contents of a cryogenic vial with high reproducibility and minimal risk of contamination. Thawing System is used for safe storage and transport of biopharmaceutical products.

Thawing system is required for transporting and storing pharmaceutical product & services in the Biopharmaceutical industry. High adoption of thawing system in the biopharmaceuticals industry is the major key driver of the global healthcare thawing system market. Moreover, growing demand for thawed cells used in the analysis and treatment of diseases such as heart failure, cancer, and diabetics, blood-related disorder and technological advancements in the thawing equipment are the supporting factors which boost the thawing system market. In addition, increasing cases of roadside accident and trauma require biological samples and this in turn, need of thawing system for their transport and storage purpose, which in turn, driving the growth Healthcare Thawing System Market. However, high cost of automation may hampering the growth of global Healthcare Thawing System Market. Going further, major factors such as short process cycle and sterile design have positive impact on the end users. This in turn, to create growth opportunities for the healthcare thawing system market during forecast period.

Among the geographies, North America dominates the global healthcare thawing system market followed by Europe. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries are expressively investing in drug discovery and development activities. This is a major factor influencing the healthcare thawing system market in the North America region. North America region will have significant growth in the global healthcare thawing system market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in this market in terms of CAGR. The countries such as India and China have the largest growth potential in this market owing to rising healthcare infrastructure and high population base.

Market Segmentation by Product Type And End User

The report on global healthcare thawing system market covers segments such as, product type and end user. On the basis of product type the global healthcare thawing system market is categorized into manual and automated. On the basis of end user the global healthcare thawing system market is categorized into blood banks & transfusion centers, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes and biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global healthcare thawing system market such as, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, BioCision, Cytotherm Lp, Boekel Scientific,, Helmer, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc. and Barkey GmbH & Co. KG.

