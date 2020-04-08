Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size, Share and Global Outlook 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Anti-Corrosion Coating in key regions like North America, Europe, The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Anti-Corrosion Coating.

The Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market size will increase to 105300 Million US$ by 2025, from 72900 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: AkzoNobel,PPG,Sherwin-Williams,Henkel,Valspar,Jotun,RPM International,Nippon Paint,BASF,Chugoku,Hempel,Axalta,Sika,Kansai Paint,KCC Corporation,3M,HB Fuller,Carpoly

Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022.

China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry.

Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Anti-Corrosion Coating Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Anti-Corrosion Coating Market.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, by Types:

Water-Based Coating

Solvent-Based Coating

Others

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, by Applications:

Marine

Containers

Offshore Constructions

Industrial

Others

