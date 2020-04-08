App Analytics Market is projected to reach $3,798 million by 2025: CAGR 19.5%

The global app analytics market was valued at $920 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,798 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Increasing inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in smartphone penetration in developing economies, surge in number of mobile & web apps and rise in investment in analytics technology, majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data is expected to hamper the market growth.

Based on component, the software segment dominated the global app analytics market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for app analytics software among organizations to improve revenue of their apps. Also, app analytics software enables the organizations to track information related to app performance, and user behavior, which helps them track the number of mobile app downloads, trace locations of users, and calculate the amount of time spent by users on apps.

In 2017, the gaming industry was the highest contributor to the global app analytics market and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the retail & e-commerce industry is expected to witness highest growth, as the adoption of app analytics solutions and services is increasing at a rapid pace due to massive usage of shopping apps.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Adobe, Appsee, IBM Corporation, Countly, Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appsflyer, and Clevertap.

