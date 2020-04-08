Athletic Footwear-Global Market Outlook 2019-2025 | Reebok, Puma, Nike, Adidas, Asics

Global Athletic Footwear Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The athletic footwear market incorporates sportswear, trekking shoes, aerobics shoes, walking shoes, and running shoes. Increased awareness regarding healthy lifestyle that motivates people to engage into some kind of sports activity will drive the industry in the coming years. This motivated the leading brands to come up with innovative and comfortable sports footwear products. Growth in wholesale and retail business, efficient supply chain, consumers� willingness and increased purchasing power have fueled the global athletic footwear market.

Category wise classification mainly comprises inserts used in aerobics, running, walking shoes, and athleisure.

This segment accounted for nearly 35% of the global athletic footwear market size, with CAGR estimations of 1.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The global athletic footwear market size is expected to reach USD 95.14 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Athletic Footwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Athletic Footwear in these regions. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This research report categorizes the global Athletic Footwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Athletic Footwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Top manufacturers in Athletic Footwear Market are: Reebok, Puma, Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance Skechers, Converse, Vans, Saucony and others.

This report segments the Global Athletic Footwear Market on the basis of Types:

Aerobic Shoes

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Trekking & Hiking Shoes

Sports Shoes

On the Basis of Application the Global Athletic Footwear Market is segmented into:

Men

Women

Kids

Regional Analysis For Athletic Footwear Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

