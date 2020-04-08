Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

Global Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The brake system is one of the most important parts of a vehicle as it is directly responsible for occupant and vehicle safety. Automotive brake systems help in stopping a vehicle and minimizing the impact of injuries to the passengers in the event of an accident. Increasing demand for vehicle and occupant safety, growing stringency of safety norms and regulations and rising production and sales of vehicles on a global level are driving the brake systems market.

On the basis of brake system, traction control system (TCS) is expected to account for the largest market during the forecast period due to the growing technology in braking system.

The global Automotive Brake Manufacturing market was valued at 19,471.6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Brake Manufacturing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Brake Manufacturing in these regions. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Brake Manufacturing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Automotive Brake Manufacturing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Top manufacturers in Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market are: Aisin Seiki, Akebono Brake Industry, Brembo, Continental, Federal-Mogul, Haldex, Nissin Kogyo, Robert Bosch, Wabco, ZF TRW and others.

This report segments the Global Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market on the basis of Types:

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Traction Control System (TSC)

On the Basis of Application the Global Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis For Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

