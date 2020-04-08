Bronchitis Treatment Market 2016-2026 | Key Players are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

The chronic bronchitis is defined as the inflammation of the bronchi that lasts for more than 3 months for consecutive 2 years. The bronchi are the tubes which carry air in to the lungs. The major symptom of bronchitis is persistent cough associated with mucus expectoration, headache, nasal congestion, sore throat and fatigue. Risk factors for bronchitis include irritants, chemicals, air pollution and smoke. There are mainly two types of bronchitis–acute (short term) and chronic (long term). Acute bronchitis is mainly caused due to viral infection and last for around 10 to 15 days. The first line of treatment for acute bronchitis is symptomatic treatment, however, if the symptoms persists, antimicrobial therapy is advised. Mostly antibacterial such as clarithromycin or azithromycin are administered.

The treatment for chronic bronchitis includes bronchodilators and steroids. The bronchodilators such as albuterol (Ventolin, Proventil, Vospire, ProAir), metaporterenol (Alupent), formoterol and salmeterol, helps in relaxation of the smooth muscles of the bronchi which helps in expansion of the inner wall for better airway passage. Moreover, certain steroids are used such as prednisone, methylprednisolone that help in reducing the inflammation consequently helping in reduction of mucus secretion. Sometimes antibiotics are administered especially when there is an exacerbation of chronic bronchitis caused as a result of bacterial infection. Furthermore, PDE4 inhibitors are also being tested for their use in treatment of chronic bronchitis. For instance, Arcapta Neohaler received a FDA approval from Novartis

Bronchitis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Bronchitis treatment market is driven by sedentary lifestyle, addiction to cigarette smoke and chemical pollutants. Guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), stringent regulations to pollutant emission control, adherence to various international protocol such as Montreal Protocol and World Bank– Millennium Development Goal is expected to boost overall bronchitis treatment market.

Bronchitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Bronchitis Treatment Market further segmented into following types

By Treatment:

Drugs

Oxygen therapy

By Class of Drugs:

Antibiotics

Bronchodilators

Mucolytics

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Drug stores

Bronchitis Treatment Market: Overview

Significant increase in respiratory disorders along with alarming rise in chemical pollutants is expected to drive the demand for effective bronchitis treatment. The market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Bronchitis Treatment Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global Bronchitis Treatment Market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global Bronchitis Treatment Market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa

North America dominates the global Bronchitis Treatment Market due to good awareness of healthcare in people and having good health care setup. Europe occupies second place in this market with its new regulations in the major economies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth and is expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period.

Bronchitis Treatment Market: Key Players

Major players of this market include

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sanofi Aventis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd