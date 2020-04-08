Calcium Oxide Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2023

Calcium oxide or quicklime is a white or grayish white solid primarily used as chief ingredient in cement manufacturing. Calcium oxide is mainly manufactured by heating limestone, sea shells, coral or chalk (mainly containing calcium carbonate) thereby removing carbon dioxide. The most important modern use of lime is its ability to form solutions with silicates. Nearly 45% of lime is used in the steel industry. Considering the stupendous growth in steel and cement industry the global demand for calcium oxide is anticipated to grow significantly in the next six years. Moreover, the economic nature of calcium oxide makes it suitable for usage in these industries. Presently, in terms of volume Asia Pacific region is the largest producer of the calcium oxide followed by North America and Europe. China is currently the largest producer of calcium oxide followed by the U.S. The global demand from cement and steel industry is likely to aggravate the demand for calcium oxide in the next six years.

Calcium oxide is majorly used in the manufacturing process of steel and cement, the two major construction materials. The significant growth in commercial construction is projected to boost the demand for calcium oxide in the forecast period. Moreover, calcium oxide is also used in production of other metals. In addition to these applications calcium oxide is also used in agriculture for treating acidic soils. The other major applications of calcium oxide include manufacturing of porcelain, purifying sugar, manufacturing calcium carbide and even in water softeners. Other metallurgical applications of calcium oxide include flux (as gas shield) for welding application. Considering the wide range of applications the market for calcium oxide is anticipated to increase at a considerable pace in the next six years.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for calcium oxide in the next few years. The most important reason for this is the increasing demand for Portland cement in construction industry in emergent Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Thailand. In addition, the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel are showing rapid growth in the residential and commercial construction and infrastructure industries since the last few years. There is an enormous market potential for the construction industry in the countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Thailand and Brazil due to swift infrastructure growth taking place in these countries. Moreover, countries like Brazil and Qatar are hosting giant events such as Olympics and FIFA world Cup in the next few years and are developing numerous state-of-the-art stadiums and other infrastructure for those events.

Owing to this, the demand for construction related products is expected to grow at a notable rate in the next few years. This will eventually generate a huge demand for calcium oxide in these nations. In addition, the U.S. and European nations are steadily recovering from the economic crisis and further increasing the demand for calcium oxide. Considering this outlook, the industries such as infrastructure and construction are anticipated to record an astounding growth in the next few years. Moreover, the demand for water softeners and agricultural application is anticipated to drive the market for calcium oxide across the globe in the forecast period.